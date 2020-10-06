Chicago adds Alaska to quarantine travel order, removes 2 states

article

The Chicago Department of Public Health announced Tuesday that one more state has been added and two states have been removed from the city's travel quarantine list.

Alaska joins a list of 22 other states and territories on the order that require travelers entering Chicago to quarantine for 14 days. Georgia and Texas were removed from the travel order.

Current locations on the city's travel order are: Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The city’s Department of Public Health Commissioner said the specific states listed are based on the rate of new confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

The order also applies to city residents returning from a visit to a designated state.