Chicago adds Wisconsin, Puerto Rico to quarantine travel order list

Chicago added Wisconsin, Idaho, Minnesota, Montana and Puerto Rico to the list of places where people who are traveling to the city must quarantine for two weeks.

The expansion announced Tuesday brought the total number of affected states to 18 and Puerto Rico.

Kentucky and Louisiana have been removed from the list.

Travelers arriving from states that average daily positive test rates of 10 percent or 10 new cases per 100,000 residents over a seven-day rolling period must self-isolate.

To comply with Chicago’s order, travelers must stay at a single home or other dwelling for 14 days except to seek medical care or be tested for COVID-19.

The order also applies to city residents returning from a visit to a designated state.

Chicago officials have acknowledged that there’s no way to broadly enforce the order. Arwady said public health officials can write tickets when they find people have violated the order

The Associated Press contributed to this report.