Illinois reports 1,531 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths

On Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,531 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 30 additional confirmed deaths.

Of the 30 deaths, six were confirmed in Cook County.

IDPH is reporting 277,266 cases, including 8,486 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,829 specimens for a total of 5,185,216.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases is 3.5 percent.

As of Monday night, 1,455 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19, 367 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.