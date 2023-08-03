Air and Water Show takes over Chicago skies this month
CHICAGO - The Chicago Air and Water Show will be flying over the city on Aug. 19-20.
This is the largest free show in the United States and can be viewed along the lakefront from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach as the focal point.
Here's a rundown on all the must-know details:
U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds | Air and Water Show
Who is performing?
Top performers at the 2023 show are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds return to Chicago after their last appearance in 2018.
Other must-see performances are:
Military Performers
- US Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team
- US Air Force Heritage Flight Demo Team
- US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III Demo Team
- US Air Force/Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt II (x4)
- US Air Force/Air National Guard KC-135E Stratotanker
- US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet "Rhino" Demo Team
- US Navy Legacy Flight Demo Team
- US Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin Search & Rescue Demo
Civilian Performers
- Susan Dacy
- Bill Stein
- Kevin Coleman
- Rob Holland
- Edward Hamill
- Triple Time Team: Bill Stein, Kevin Coleman & Rob Holland
- Chicago Fire Department Air/Sea Rescue
- Chicago Police Department Helicopter
Chicago Air and Water Show | City of Chicago
Where should I go for the show?
The show can be viewed along the lakefront from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street on North Avenue Beach.
People are welcomed to sit or stand on the sand or grass areas in the park.
Beach mats will be set up for sand accessibility between the Castaways beach seating footprint and the event. There will be an accessibility symbol to mark the beach mat entrance.
The pickup and drop off will be at North Avenue that is northbound entrance to Dusable Lake Shore Drive.
How can I get to the show?
Attendees can plan their trip using the CTA service at transitchicago.com/planatrip. The CTA 72 bus that usually stops at North Avenue beach will be rerouted.
Millennium Park Garages has been discounted for pre-purchase parking and offers a shuttle with Lyft from the garage to inner DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
There is no public parking at the beach for the show.
For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAirandWaterShow.us.