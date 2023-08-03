Air and Water Show takes over Chicago skies this month

The Chicago Air and Water Show will be flying over the city on Aug. 19-20.

This is the largest free show in the United States and can be viewed along the lakefront from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street, with North Avenue Beach as the focal point.

Here's a rundown on all the must-know details:

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds | Air and Water Show

Who is performing?

Top performers at the 2023 show are the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds return to Chicago after their last appearance in 2018.

Other must-see performances are:

Military Performers

US Air Force F-16 Viper Demo Team

US Air Force Heritage Flight Demo Team

US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III Demo Team

US Air Force/Air National Guard A-10 Thunderbolt II (x4)

US Air Force/Air National Guard KC-135E Stratotanker

US Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet "Rhino" Demo Team

US Navy Legacy Flight Demo Team

US Coast Guard MH-65D Dolphin Search & Rescue Demo

Civilian Performers

Susan Dacy

Bill Stein

Kevin Coleman

Rob Holland

Edward Hamill

Triple Time Team: Bill Stein, Kevin Coleman & Rob Holland

Chicago Fire Department Air/Sea Rescue

Chicago Police Department Helicopter

Chicago Air and Water Show | City of Chicago

Where should I go for the show?

The show can be viewed along the lakefront from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street on North Avenue Beach.

People are welcomed to sit or stand on the sand or grass areas in the park.

Beach mats will be set up for sand accessibility between the Castaways beach seating footprint and the event. There will be an accessibility symbol to mark the beach mat entrance.

The pickup and drop off will be at North Avenue that is northbound entrance to Dusable Lake Shore Drive.

How can I get to the show?

Attendees can plan their trip using the CTA service at transitchicago.com/planatrip. The CTA 72 bus that usually stops at North Avenue beach will be rerouted.

Millennium Park Garages has been discounted for pre-purchase parking and offers a shuttle with Lyft from the garage to inner DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

There is no public parking at the beach for the show.

For more information and the latest updates, visit ChicagoAirandWaterShow.us.