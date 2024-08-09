Chicago Air & Water Show takes to the skies this weekend

They call it Chicago’s worst kept secret.

Watching the Chicago Air & Water Show on practice day is just as good as the weekend show, especially when the weather is favorable.

"I love it. Airshows bring out the kid in all of us," said Herb Hunter, the voice of the show for 35 years.

The Blue Angels have been warming up, blasting through Chicago, to prepare to thrill the crowds along Lake Michigan this weekend.

Millions are expected to find a place on the sand or in a highrise to watch fighter jets, propeller planes and military craft do their thing. Chicagoans can count on familiar favorites, plus new surprises.

If conditions are right, a B-1B Bomber will do a fly by on Saturday, traveling all the way from Las Vegas just to buzz the lakefront.

"If you’re not familiar with the B-1B Bomber, it’s probably the loudest plane you will ever hear. We haven't had that in years …It’s gonna be a nice treat if we get to have this plane fly by," Chicago Air & Water Show Operations Manager Dave Adams said.

Brian Allendorfer coordinates all of the military personnel, including ROTC youth. This show inspired him to pursue a career in the Illinois Air National Guard.

"I’ve had a conversation with many pilots that will be flying in this show. Over the past few years, the story is the same, they’ll say, ‘As a kid growing up my parents brought me to this air show, it lit a spark and here I am getting to fly in this show as a military aviator,’" Allendorfer said.

This pleasant weather means millions of people will be out to see the show this weekend.

It’s one of the biggest, best, free entertainment events offered by the City of Chicago.