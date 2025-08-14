Chicago Air and Water Show returns this weekend: What you need to know

The Brief The 66th Chicago Air and Water Show is returning to the city this weekend. It's the largest free admission air and water show exhibition of its kind in the nation. Rehearsals will take place on Friday, with the main show on Saturday and Sunday.



One of the most exciting summer events will return to the skies over Lake Michigan this weekend with the 66th Chicago Air and Water Show.

It’s the largest free admission air and water exhibition of its kind in the country, according to the city.

What we know:

Rehearsals for the show will take place on Friday.

The actual show will take place on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission will be free.

Spectators will be able to watch from North Avenue Beach and along the lakefront.

CHICAGO, USA - AUGUST 18: Aircrafts perform over Lake Michigan during the 60th Chicago Air and Water Show, in Chicago, United States on August 18, 2018. Aerostars, AeroShell Aerobatic Team, Chicago Fire Department, Chicago Maritime Police, The U.S. A Expand

Who will perform?

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will return to display their "pride, precision and professionalism" by flying their F-16 Fighting Falcons.

The U.S. Army Parachute Team, nicknamed the Golden Knights, consists of demonstration and competition parachutist teams from all branches of the U.S. Army.

Other military performers will include the Air Force’s 15th Airlift Squadron, the Illinois National Guard’s 126th Air Refueling Wing, the Maryland Air National Guard’s 104th Fighter Squadron, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Search and Rescue demo, and Osprey, the Marine Corps’ Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365.

Civilian performers will include renowned pilots Bill Stein, Kevin Coleman, Col. Ed Hamil, Tom Larkin’s Mini Jet Airshows, Bob Richards’ Muscle Biplane Machaira, Susan Dacy’s Super Stearman "Big Red," and the Warbird Thunder Airshows.

Team Oracle, Hall of Fame Air Show Performer Sean D. Tucker (top) and Jessy Panzer (bottom) fly their aircrafts over Chicago as they prepare for the 61th annual Chicago Air and Water Show on August 15, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by KAMIL KRZAC Expand

How to get there

Pick up and drop offs can take place at the North Avenue northbound entrance to DuSable Lake Shore Drive, though they may be cut off due to crowd density.

There is no public parking at the beach over the Air and Water Show weekend.

Riders can also plan their trips by using the CTA at transitchicago.com/planatrip.

The CTA 72 bus that usually stops at North Avenue will be rerouted.

There will be no public seating areas provided or overseen by staff at the event. Spectators will be welcome to sit or stand on the sand or grassy areas in the park.