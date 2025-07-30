Chicago Air and Water Show 2025: What you need to know

The Brief The Chicago Air and Water Show returns Aug. 16–17 for its 65th year, headlined by the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and U.S. Army Golden Knights. Visitors can catch practice flights earlier in the week or watch planes take off from Gary/Chicago International Airport. The free event, centered around North Avenue Beach, draws over a million people and features military and civilian performers from across the country.



The Chicago Air and Water Show is coming back this August for its 65th year.

What we know:

The show takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 16-17, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., with the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headlining the free admission event.

If you want to catch the planes flying without all the crowds, they practice throughout the week before the weekend of the Air and Water show.

You can also catch planes taking off and landing from Gary/Chicago International Airport in Gary, Indiana.

Chicago Air and Water Show lineup 2025

Whose Performing?:

Military Performers

U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds

U.S. Army Parachute Team - Golden Knights

U.S. Air Force C-17 Demo - 15th Airlift Squadron

Illinois Air National Guard KC-135 - 126th Air Refueling Wing

Maryland Air National Guard A-10's - 104th Fighter Squadron

U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demo

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 (Osprey) Demo

Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365

Image 1 of 16 ▼ Photo credit Patrick L. Pyszka, City of Chicago

Civilian Performers

Bill Stein Airshows

Coleman Aerosports - Kevin Coleman

Folds of Honor Biplane - Ed Hamill

Mini Jet Airshows - Tom Larkin

Muscle Biplane Machaira - Bob Richards

Super Stearman "Big Red" - Susan Dacy

Warbird Thunder Airshows

Other Performers and Support Crews

Chicago Police Department Helicopters

Chicago Fire Department Air / Sea Rescue

Arresting Gear

AFOPS, MWSS-272

MACG-28, 2d MAW

Marine Corps Air Station New River

Indiana Air National Guard - 122nd Fighter Wing

Illinois Air National Guard - 182nd Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Reserve - 434th Air Refueling WingWhere can I watch?

Where can I watch?:

The best place to watch is going to be anywhere on the lakefront from Fullerton Avenue all the way to Ohio Street Beach. Other popular options are rooftop bars and restaurants in the Lincoln Park and Gold Coast area as the show is centered around North Avenue Beach.

How to get there:

The city will be running extra CTA buses and trains to accommodate the million-plus expected visitors.

The lakefront does not have parking lots, with the closest lot being located at the Lincoln Park Zoo. Although this lot is close to the Fullerton lakefront it has a minimal amount of space to park.

Millennium Park Garage will offer a pre-purchase discount and free shuttles to North Avenue Beach (you can still purchase on the day of at a higher rate).

Local authorities warned rideshare users to not be dropped off at the lakefront to avoid major traffic jams.