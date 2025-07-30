Chicago Air and Water Show 2025: What you need to know
CHICAGO - The Chicago Air and Water Show is coming back this August for its 65th year.
What we know:
The show takes place on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 16-17, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., with the U.S. Army Parachute Team Golden Knights and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds headlining the free admission event.
If you want to catch the planes flying without all the crowds, they practice throughout the week before the weekend of the Air and Water show.
You can also catch planes taking off and landing from Gary/Chicago International Airport in Gary, Indiana.
Chicago Air and Water Show lineup 2025
Whose Performing?:
Military Performers
- U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds
- U.S. Army Parachute Team - Golden Knights
- U.S. Air Force C-17 Demo - 15th Airlift Squadron
- Illinois Air National Guard KC-135 - 126th Air Refueling Wing
- Maryland Air National Guard A-10's - 104th Fighter Squadron
- U.S. Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demo
- U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 (Osprey) Demo
- Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365
Photo credit Patrick L. Pyszka, City of Chicago
Civilian Performers
- Bill Stein Airshows
- Coleman Aerosports - Kevin Coleman
- Folds of Honor Biplane - Ed Hamill
- Mini Jet Airshows - Tom Larkin
- Muscle Biplane Machaira - Bob Richards
- Super Stearman "Big Red" - Susan Dacy
- Warbird Thunder Airshows
Other Performers and Support Crews
- Chicago Police Department Helicopters
- Chicago Fire Department Air / Sea Rescue
- Arresting Gear
- AFOPS, MWSS-272
- MACG-28, 2d MAW
- Marine Corps Air Station New River
- Indiana Air National Guard - 122nd Fighter Wing
- Illinois Air National Guard - 182nd Airlift Wing
- U.S. Air Force Reserve - 434th Air Refueling WingWhere can I watch?
Where can I watch?:
The best place to watch is going to be anywhere on the lakefront from Fullerton Avenue all the way to Ohio Street Beach. Other popular options are rooftop bars and restaurants in the Lincoln Park and Gold Coast area as the show is centered around North Avenue Beach.
How to get there:
The city will be running extra CTA buses and trains to accommodate the million-plus expected visitors.
The lakefront does not have parking lots, with the closest lot being located at the Lincoln Park Zoo. Although this lot is close to the Fullerton lakefront it has a minimal amount of space to park.
Millennium Park Garage will offer a pre-purchase discount and free shuttles to North Avenue Beach (you can still purchase on the day of at a higher rate).
Local authorities warned rideshare users to not be dropped off at the lakefront to avoid major traffic jams.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.