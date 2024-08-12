Chicago Airbnb bookings surge ahead of DNC, driven by these U.S. cities

With the Democratic National Convention just a week away, Chicago is seeing a surge in demand for accommodations, according to new data from Airbnb.

Searches for Airbnb listings in Chicago and surrounding areas for the week of the DNC have jumped over 30% compared to the same period last year.

The top origin cities for guests traveling to Chicago during the convention include:

Oklahoma City

Washington, D.C.

New York City

Los Angeles

Tampa

Seattle

South Bend

Minneapolis

Standish, Maine

San Francisco

As the city prepares for the influx of visitors, Airbnb is promoting home-sharing as a way to expand lodging options and boost local economies. Many travelers are still looking for accommodations, with numerous listings under $400 a night available.

Airbnb emphasizes the importance of using its platform for safe bookings and advises guests to read ratings and reviews to ensure a positive experience.