Chicago Alderman: Amundsen Park Fieldhouse no longer in consideration for temporary migrant shelter

The Amundsen Park Fieldhouse is no longer in consideration to become a temporary migrant shelter.

Ald. Chris Taliaferro of the 29th Ward issued a statement Thursday saying that the city is now in discussions with a property owner at 1900 N. Austin instead.

"As of today, the City has completed three walkthrough inspections of the property located at 1900 N. Austin. As you know, this site was suggested as an alternative to closing Amundsen Park and using 1900 N. Austin as a shelter to house migrants. 1900 N. Austin does provide enough space to house migrants that would present the use of Amundsen Park as a shelter. The City, through its real estate broker, has started discussions with Mr. Peter Arenson, the owner of the property, and his attorney regarding use of the facility. I remain hopeful that an agreement can be made that would allow the use of this 1900 N. Austin as a shelter."

Earlier this month, officials announced that migrants would move into Amundsen Park Fieldhouse, which angered residents as it is home to a football program, after-school activities and senior care.

Neighborhood groups called out city leaders saying park and community-based programming should come first.

"Amundsen Park is a place of refuge and protection for our young kids. For the west side of Chicago. Our kids should not be displaced, our community members, our elders should not be displaced as a result of the city's decision to welcome in people without the proper capacity or resources," said Tyrina Newkirk Sutton, NAACP Chicago Westside Branch.

Taliaferro said there have been at least three lawsuits filed with the Clerk of the Circuit Court Cook County seeking injunctive relief from the courts. Two cases have been consolidated and are pending before the court for a hearing on a temporary restraining order in connection to the fieldhouse.