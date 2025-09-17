Chicago alderman blocks dispensary backed by retired police officers

The Brief Ald. Andre Vasquez blocked a proposed cannabis dispensary in Chicago’s 40th Ward because most of its owners are retired police officers, despite the group holding a social equity license. The Kaneh Group, led by mostly retired Black officers, pledged community investment, education programs, security measures and a 5% profit donation, but opponents said it was contradictory for ex-cops to profit while others remain jailed for marijuana. The group plans to seek a new location after the alderman’s denial effectively ended the project at 2415 W. Peterson Ave.



Should former police officers be allowed to profit from marijuana sales—after years of putting people behind bars for it?

That’s the debate unfolding in Chicago’s 40th Ward. Ald. Andre Vasquez rejected a dispensary proposal because most of its owners are retired police officers.

What we know:

The Kaneh Group, made up largely of retired Black Chicago police officers and other professionals, says it has followed every legal requirement and wants to give back to communities they once served.

The proposal would have brought Releaf Dispensary to 2415 W. Peterson Ave., but the plan was denied earlier this week.

The group’s pitch included community education events, a robust security system and a pledge to donate 5% of profits into a neighborhood trust overseen by residents.

Despite holding a coveted state-issued social equity license designed to benefit communities most impacted by the war on drugs, the ownership structure sparked pushback.

Vasquez said community input was split: half supported the dispensary, but about a quarter opposed it specifically because of the retired police officers’ involvement.

Michael Drayton Jr., the group’s founder, said the dispensary’s purpose was not just profit, but healing. The name Kaneh comes from the Bible, referencing an anointing oil used for healing. Drayton said that symbolism reflects the company’s mission to reinvest in underserved neighborhoods.

Still, some residents and leaders said it was difficult to reconcile retired officers profiting from cannabis while others remain incarcerated for marijuana-related crimes.

Vasquez declined to grant the zoning change, effectively killing the project at that location.

"This is one place in a city of 3 million people. So there are other opportunities out there for us. I mean, we are a very diverse group," said Damone Richardson, Kaneh group partner. "Nine of those are retired police officers and I would say all of them are retired. They have an average of 25 to 30 years of service. So when you add that up, you're literally talking about hundreds of years of service to the City of Chicago. Then we have three medical professionals…"

What's next:

The Kaneh Group says it is searching for a new site for the dispensary.

FOX 32 Chicago reached out to Vasquez for additional comment but has not received a response.