Chicago alderman calls on colleague Carlos Ramirez-Rosa to resign

In the wake of a contentious City Council meeting over a referendum on whether Chicago should remain a sanctuary city, 35th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa has resigned from his positions as floor leader and Zoning Committee chairman.

This decision comes after a fellow alderperson claimed to have witnessed Ramirez-Rosa physically barring Alderwoman Emma Mitts from entering the chambers to vote on the sanctuary city referendum, which would offer voters the choice of retaining Chicago's sanctuary city status.

In response to the incident, 15th Ward Alderman Raymond Lopez is now calling for Ramirez-Rosa's resignation.

"This is about standing up for Emma Mitts, who he felt was in his right to physically assault and withhold her from doing her job. He made a concerted effort with the help of the law department to disenfranchise four African American aldermen from exercising their rights to vote and represent their wards," Lopez stated.

FOX 32 reached out to Alderwoman Mitts for comment, but as of now, there has been no response.

The City Council is scheduled to address the sanctuary city ballot referendum on Tuesday.