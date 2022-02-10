Chicago alderman pushing city's top doc to drop mask mandate

A group of Chicago aldermen and women are pushing the city's top doctor to drop the mask mandate immediately.

Eleven aldermen and women signed the letter to Dr. Allison Arwady, asking that both the city's mask and vaccine requirements be lifted by this Friday -- in time for Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine's Day.

The letter states that with Covid-19 positivity rates dropping throughout the city, they believe it is time to ease restrictions.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

It goes on to say that restaurants and bars have been "crushed" by the mask and vaccine requirements -- urging the Chicago Department of Public Health to review their current order and rescind it by this weekend.

Ald. Nicholas Sposato (38th Ward), one of the people who signed the letter, said that his ward is surrounded by suburbs, making it especially difficult for businesses to keep the lights on when residents can go across the street where there are fewer restrictions.

"I feel, personally, I can’t speak for the other 10 aldermen, it’s time to lift it. Of course, I’m landlocked by suburbs over here so my businesses really have a tough time competing with them, they go by a different set of rules. So I just think, I just think it should be up to the individual," Sposato said.

In response, the Chicago Department of Public Health referred FOX 32 News to the statement they released Wednesday, which said they will monitor Covid metrics but expect to be on track with the governor to ease restrictions by Feb. 28.

SIGN UP FOR EMAIL UPDATES FROM FOX 32 NEWS

Advertisement

A spokeswoman added that the health department’s guidance cannot be less restrictive than the state’s.