Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:09 AM CDT until WED 9:35 PM CDT, Jasper County
20
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:30 AM CDT until THU 6:16 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:27 AM CDT until WED 5:01 AM CDT, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
from MON 8:38 PM CDT until WED 11:18 AM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 6:41 PM CDT until TUE 8:31 PM CDT, Grundy County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:36 AM CDT until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Warning
until MON 10:00 PM CDT, Cook County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:54 PM CDT until THU 2:43 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
from MON 10:20 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 AM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
Wind Advisory
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, DeKalb County, DuPage County, Eastern Will County, Grundy County, Kane County, Kankakee County, Kendall County, La Salle County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, Southern Cook County, Southern Will County, Lake County
Wind Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 7:00 AM CDT until THU 3:24 AM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from TUE 9:30 PM CDT until THU 10:26 PM CDT, Newton County
River Flood Advisory
is in effect, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from MON 10:00 PM CDT until WED 2:00 PM CDT, Kankakee County
Wind Advisory
until MON 3:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 1:00 AM CDT, DuPage County, Will County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Central Cook County, Lake County, Northern Cook County, Kenosha County
Lakeshore Flood Advisory
until MON 11:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Porter County

Chicago aldermen to consider rule that would make all vaccine mandates subject to council approval

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Chicago Police Department
FOX 32 Chicago

Former FOP president dies after COVID battle

Dean Angelo Senior led the Chicago police union from 2014 to 2017.

CHICAGO - An ordinance that would require Chicago city council approval of any vaccine mandates will be introduced at Monday's meeting

The proposal would also include any efforts to put employees on a no-pay status if they do not want to submit their vaccination status.

The measure comes as the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police union fights the city's vaccine rules in court. The city says employees need to be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.

About 70 percent of Chicago police personnel have complied with the city's demand that their vaccination status be entered into a data portal.

Chicago FOP president John Catanzara said he's asking officers to attend Monday's meeting. Though he has in the past compared vaccine mandates to Nazi regulations, more recently he has framed the battle as a union issue.

"This is about every labor union in the city," he said.

Catanzara said that a "heroes fund" has been set up by the police union to help the roughly two dozen officers who have been put on no-pay status because of their unwillingness to adhere to the COVID mandates.

Indiana recruiting Chicago police officers

Indiana officials are making an informal pitch to recruit Chicago police officers who are disgruntled with the city's vaccination mandate.


 