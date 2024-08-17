Chicago alderwoman appeals to DNC protesters: Avoid overnight camping in Humboldt Park

A Chicago alderwoman is urging Democratic National Convention protesters not to camp out overnight in Humboldt Park.

Jessie Fuentes, 26th Ward alderman, released a letter Saturday that she sent to the "Poor People's Army," a national protest group that is coming to Chicago.

Fuentes is asking the group to reconsider their plans for a protest tent encampment in Humboldt Park, citing "safety concerns" for homeless individuals in the area and the potential diversion of resources from those in need.

The alderwoman expressed sympathy for the group's goals and their right to protest, but believes that overnight camping in the park undermines their mission.

"This demonstration will further strain an already delicate situation. Our unhoused neighbors need their community and city to address the very systems that rendered them homeless in the first place. They need access to the workforce, mental health services and permanent supportive housing," Fuentes said. "We are ready to meet with your organization to discuss other alternatives for how we support our unhoused neighbors."

Fuentes' letter also received backing from 33rd Ward Alderperson Rossana Rodriguez Sanchez, 25th Ward Alderman Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, and several others.