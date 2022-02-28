Chicago alderwoman blasts Lightfoot: 'I'm tired of letting the inmates run the asylum'

A Chicago City Council member who was once an ally of Lori Lightfoot is explaining why she will not support the mayor for a second term.

"I have never met anybody who has managed to piss off every single person they come in contact with," said Alderwoman Sue Sadlowski Garza.

Sadlowski Garza represents the 10th Ward on the far Southeast Side, where the Lightfoot administration recently blocked the opening of a metal recycling facility that would employ about 100 workers. Environmental groups had opposed, though several experts said the company would generate only a minimal amount of pollution, as Sadlowski Garza told the Ben Joravsky Show podcast.

"I am sick and tired of being thrown under the bus and having the bus roll over my head. And that's what she's done to me. That's what she's done to my ward. That's what she's done to the people who work here," the alderwoman said. "No [I’m not going to support her in the election.] Oh, you've got me on a roll now. I'm tired of being ignored. I'm tired of not getting phone calls returned. I'm tired of letting the inmates run the asylum."

Sadlowski Garza's description of disarray inside the Lightfoot administration echoes in some ways what other critics have claimed, including former Inspector General Joe Ferguson and the mayor's former corporation counsel, both of them men she dismissed. She's responded to them with sharp criticism, but took a different tack Monday on Sadlowski Garza.

"Alderman Garza is someone I have collaborated with on meaningful legislation for working families. ..... There is more to do together. Alderman Garza and I will talk and work through this," Lightfoot said.

The mayor has indicated she plans to file for re-election later this year.