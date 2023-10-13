Amazon delivery driver whose random act of kindness went viral speaks out

FOX 32 Chicago brought you the viral video of the Amazon delivery driver who helped a city teenager tie his tie.

On Friday, we got to speak with the driver and found out more.

In the video, you could see Elijah Bryant helping a South Side teen who was on his way to Homecoming at Marist High School.

Bryant noticed the tie wasn't tied right, so he fixed it. He told us he learned how to tie a tie from a few guys from church, and in turn, he taught his sons.

"I believe it's important because where really, wearing a tie, that's a good swag. Not too many, you don't see too many young men out here wearing ties," said Bryant. "I didn't think I was doing nothing big. I was able to just doing something I normally do."

Luke Breier, who was headed to the Marist High School homecoming dance, said his tie didn't look quite right.

"My dad just did it, it was still kinda long," said Breier.

"He (Bryant) did a better job than I ever could," said Luke's dad, Eric Breier. "As you can see, I have no style."

It was a random act of kindness that made a young man's senior homecoming dance that much more special.

Bryant said he gets up every day thanking God and asking Him to lead his day and was grateful that he got to help the young man look good.