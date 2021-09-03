Chicago among 5 US cities that may see influx of fly-ins over Labor Day weekend

Some cities will likely see more visitors over Labor Day weekend than others.

A travel report from the vacation planning app TripIt analyzed flight booking data submitted by users to determine which locations are trending around the federal holiday.

The number of flight bookings on the platform went up by 18% for July 2021 – which is a number that’s nearly three times as many the app received the same time last year, according to TripIt.

The five U.S. cities that topped TripIt’s bookings this year are Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, New York and Seattle.

TripIt's Labor Day 2021 Domestic Flight Destination Rankings

Las Vegas Denver Chicago New York Seattle

While it’s not immediately clear if the shifting state of the coronavirus pandemic has played a role in recent flight bookings, New York went up 10 places in TripIt’s ranking this year and Seattle went up one place.

Sunnier cities in California, Florida, Hawaii and Arizona notably went down in rank this year, according to TripIt.

In terms of which airports might be the busiest over Labor Day weekend, TripIt reports that travelers will likely see larger crowds at San Francisco International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Denver International Airport, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

The digital travel resource also predicts that Labor Day travelers will see the highest traffic on the Thursday and Friday before the holiday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recently urged unvaccinated Americans to avoid non-essential travel as the country tries to get a handle on the COVID-19 delta variant, which has a high transmission rate.

As of Sept. 1, more than 1.4 million Americans were screened through TSA checkpoints, according to the agency’s daily passenger throughput.

