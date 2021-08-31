Chicago Travel Advisory: All US states, except Vermont, now on city's 'high-risk' list

Chicago health officials on Tuesday added five states, the District of Columbia and Guam to its COVID-19 travel advisory, raising the total number to 48 states and four territories.

Vermont is now the only U.S. state or territory not currently included in Chicago's travel advisory, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

The newly added states all surpassed the mark of 15 positive coronavirus cases per day, per 100,000 residents. The states are Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan and New Hampshire.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING ALERTS

The District of Columbia, which was removed from the list last week, has been added again as its daily case rate increased to 16.8, the statement said.

The U.S. average daily case rate per 100,000 residents is 39, an increase from 37.5 a week ago.

"COVID-19 vaccines are the most powerful defense we have against this virus," said Dr. Allison Arwady, CDPH Commissioner. "It is critical that all eligible people get vaccinated against COVID-19 with this safe, effective and available vaccine."

The Chicago Department of Public Health also updated its guidance for those traveling from the affected states.

Before traveling, the city advises unvaccinated individuals to

Get tested 3-5 days prior to departure.

While traveling:

ALL individuals regardless of vaccination status should wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and while indoors at U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations;

In Chicago, wear a mask in all indoor public settings, regardless of vaccination status; and

Avoid crowds, try to stay at least 6 feet/2 meters (about 2 arm lengths) from anyone who is not traveling with you, and wash your hands often or use hand sanitizer (with at least 60% alcohol).

After travel, unvaccinated individuals should:

Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days;

Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days;

If your test is positive, isolate yourself to protect others from getting infected;

If you don’t get tested, stay home and self-quarantine for 10 days after travel; and

Avoid being around people who are at increased risk for severe illness for 14 days, whether you get tested or not.

All travelers are advised after travel to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms and isolate and get tested if they develop symptoms.

All travelers are also advised to adhere to federal and local masking rules. Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.

Advertisement

The health department continues to hold vaccination events across the city and distribute reliable information to all Chicagoans. In-home vaccination is also available to all Chicago residents through Protect Chicago At Home. Up to 10 people at a residence can receive the Pfizer (12 and older) or Johnson & Johnson (18 and older) vaccine. Call (312) 746-4835 for an appointment, or go to Chicago.gov/AtHome for details.