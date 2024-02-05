Chicago announces winning names for 2nd annual 'You Name A Snowplow' contest

Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation (DSS) announced the six winning names for the city's second annual "You Name A Snowplow" contest on Monday.

On Jan. 22, the city posted 50 finalists from the initial pool of names and residents were able to vote for up to six names through Feb. 2.

And — the people of Chicago have spoken!

Here are the names that received the most votes:

Skilling It CTRL-SALT-DELETE Casimir Plowaski Ernie Snowbanks Mies van der Snow Bad, Bad Leroy Plow

"We are so appreciative of the many Chicagoans who submitted their creative and entertaining snowplow names, many of which reflect the Chicago pride we know so well," said DSS Commissioner Cole Stallard. "We enjoyed managing this contest again in 2024 and tallying up the thousands of voting responses we received for the 50 finalists."

The city received close to 10,000 voting responses from residents.

Signage for the winning names will be installed on one snowplow in each of the city's six snow districts, officials said.

Last year, FOX 32's Digital Producer Will Hager won with his iconic name, "Miss O'Leary's Plow!"