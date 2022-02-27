Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich supporting Ukraine with mass at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Cathedral

Chicago Archbishop Blase Cupich offered his support for Ukraine on Sunday while celebrating mass at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral.

Prayers were offered in English and Ukrainian to end Russia's attack on the democratic country and bring about peace.

"This moment is about the territorial integrity of a nation, the ability of a country that has enjoyed democracy for 30 years to continue in self-determination and the rights of people to select their own government," Cupich said. "But, young people, this is also about you, because this moment is an opportunity for the whole world to reflect on what kind of world we want to leave to future generations."

