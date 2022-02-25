Sen. Durbin condemns 'murderous attacks' of Russia, voices solidarity with Ukrainians

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) visited the Ukrainian-American community at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Chicago Friday after meeting with leaders in eastern Europe.

He told the community he would be the voice for Ukraine, while expressing support for the people who "cannot escape the murderous attacks" of Russia.

Durbin said he would push for Temporary Protection Status for Ukrainians wishing to come to the United States and said this country is in solidarity with others in the free world in their support for Ukraine.

Community leaders asked questions about the U.S. imposing economic sanctions and whether they can be effective.

"At this point, we don't know where this is moving to but we know that we have to respond forcefully," Durbin said. "We have to put sanctions on Vladimir Putin, the likes of which he's never seen in his life. Russia has to understand there's a price to be paid, not just in terms of the token resistance of the world, but the real resistance that translates to impact the lifestyle of people living in Russia."

He said the United States is trying to avoid expanding the war but supports the Ukrainian people.

In Ukrainian Village, churches, youth groups and the Cultural Center are accepting donations for humanitarian aid.

They plan to ship supplies to Poland, where many Ukrainian refugees will end up.