Chicago-area crash leaves woman dead, 2 drivers injured: officials

The Brief A 78-year-old woman, Elaine Weamer of Hainesville, died from blunt force injuries following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Antioch. The collision occurred when a southbound Honda turned into the path of a northbound Hyundai at Routes 173 and 83. Both drivers were hospitalized; their conditions are unknown. The crash remains under investigation by local authorities and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.



A woman was killed and two drivers are hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in Antioch.

What we know:

The crash occurred about 2:35 p.m. at the intersection of Routes 173 and 83, according to the Lake County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said a Honda traveling south on Route 83 attempted to turn east onto Route 173 and collided with a northbound Hyundai.

Both vehicles sustained heavy damage. The drivers of each vehicle and a passenger in the Hyundai were taken to area hospitals.

The passenger, identified as 78-year-old Elaine Weamer of Hainesville, was pronounced dead at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville. An autopsy showed she died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash, the coroner’s office said.

The conditions of the drivers are unknown.

What's next:

The Antioch Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating.