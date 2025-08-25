Chicago-area driver charged with DUI after striking squad car: police

The Brief Police say 36-year-old James Argianas of Palatine struck a squad car late Aug. 21 while driving with a blood alcohol concentration nearly three times the legal limit. No injuries were reported in the crash, but Argianas was arrested and charged with two misdemeanor DUI counts, as well as traffic offenses under Illinois’ "Move Over" law. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 19 in Rolling Meadows; police reminded drivers that Move Over violations carry fines up to $10,000 and possible license suspensions.



Police say a Palatine man who was nearly three times over the legal alcohol limit struck a squad car during a late-night traffic stop.

What we know:

Two Palatine police officers had pulled over a vehicle just after 11 p.m. Aug. 21 on Lake Cook Road near Rand Road, according to police.

While officers were speaking with the occupants, a westbound Cadillac rear-ended their squad car, which had its emergency lights activated. No injuries were reported.

Police identified the Cadillac driver as James Argianas, 36, of Palatine. Officers said he showed signs of impairment and admitted to drinking before the crash.

Argianas was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Pictured is 36-year-old James C. Argianas. (Palatine PD )

Charges Filed:

A breath test revealed his blood alcohol concentration was nearly three times the legal limit, authorities said.

He was charged with two counts of DUI, both Class A misdemeanors. He also faces citations for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle under Illinois’ "Move Over" law.

What's next:

Argianas was released and is set to appear in court at 9 a.m. on Sept. 19 in Rolling Meadows.

Palatine police are reminding motorists that violating the "Move Over" law carries a fine of $250 to $10,000 for a first offense. Drivers who injure someone while violating the law can have their licenses suspended for six months to two years.