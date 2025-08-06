Chicago-area man charged after drive-thru gun incident at suburban McDonald's: police

The Brief Bashkim Rockwell, 38, was charged with felony aggravated fleeing and eluding police, along with two misdemeanors, following a July 25 shooting incident at a McDonald's drive-thru in Mount Prospect. Police say Rockwell fled the scene after allegedly pointing a handgun and possibly firing a shot near four teenagers in a Honda Pilot; no injuries were reported. After a brief high-speed pursuit, police identified Rockwell and arrested him in Sterling on July 31; he remains in custody with a court appearance set for Aug. 29 in Rolling Meadows.



A Chicago-area man is facing multiple charges following an investigation into a drive-thru shooting incident that occurred late last month at a McDonald's, authorities said.

What we know:

Bashkim Rockwell, 38, was charged Friday, Aug. 1, with one felony count of aggravated fleeing and eluding police, one misdemeanor count of fleeing and eluding police, and one misdemeanor count of speeding 35 mph or more over the limit, according to Mount Prospect police.

Pictured is Bashkim Rockwell. (Mount Prospect PD )

The charges stem from a reported shooting around 1 a.m. on July 25 outside a McDonald’s at 13 W. Rand Road.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired and found four 16-year-olds in a Honda Pilot who told police a dark-colored sedan had pulled up next to them at the drive-thru.

According to police, the driver of the sedan attempted to speak with the teens, then drove past while pointing a black handgun out the window toward the ground. The teens said they heard what they believed to be a gunshot before the vehicle sped away.

No injuries were reported. The teens called 911 to report the incident.

Suspect Located :

Around 1:40 a.m. that same morning, an officer spotted a dark-colored sedan matching the suspect’s vehicle near Kensington Road and Wheeling Road.

The officer followed the car into a nearby neighborhood and obtained a license plate number before attempting a traffic stop.

Police said the driver fled at a high rate of speed, running red lights and traveling more than twice the speed limit. For safety reasons, the pursuit was called off. The suspect was later identified as Rockwell.

He was taken into custody July 31 in Sterling.

What's next:

Rockwell appeared at a detention hearing on Aug. 2 and was ordered held in custody.

His next court appearance is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 29 at the Rolling Meadows courthouse.