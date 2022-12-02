Chicago area man sentenced for producing child pornography

A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for taking dozens of sexually explicit photographs of a three-year-old child.

Marcos Mendez, 35, of Rosemont, pleaded guilty earlier this year to a federal child pornography charge. He was sentenced in federal court in Chicago Wednesday afternoon.

Mendez admitted in a plea agreement that on two occasions in 2015 he took more than 60 sexually explicit photographs of the victim and molested her while she appeared to be sleeping.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says Mendez saved the images on his iPhone, and in 2016 he fled to Mexico. He was later arrested and extradited to the United States.

To report sexual exploitation, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children by logging on to www.missingkids.com or by calling 1-800-843-5678. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.