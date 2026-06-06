Chicago-area man sexually assaulted boy, restrained another, police say
CHICAGO - A south suburban man was arrested and charged in connection with the sexual assault of a young boy and restraining another on Chicago’s Northwest Side late last month.
What we know:
Darren Powell, 19, of Crete, was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 and unlawful restraint, both felonies, according to the Chicago Police Department.
Darren Powell (Chicago Police Department)
Powell allegedly sexually assaulted an 8-year-old boy and restrained an 11-year-old boy in the 3900 block of N. Cicero Avenue on May 29, police said.
He was arrested on Thursday in the 700 block of E. 111th Street.
What's next:
Powell is expected to appear for a detention hearing on Saturday.
Police said the investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing.
What you can do:
Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact CPD’s Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.