Chicago-area man sexually assaulted boy, restrained another, police say

A south suburban man was arrested and charged in connection with the sexual assault of a young boy and restraining another on Chicago’s Northwest Side late last month.

What we know:

Darren Powell, 19, of Crete, was charged with predatory criminal sexual assault of a victim under the age of 13 and unlawful restraint, both felonies, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Darren Powell (Chicago Police Department)

Powell allegedly sexually assaulted an 8-year-old boy and restrained an 11-year-old boy in the 3900 block of N. Cicero Avenue on May 29, police said.

He was arrested on Thursday in the 700 block of E. 111th Street.

What's next:

Powell is expected to appear for a detention hearing on Saturday.

Police said the investigation into the alleged assault is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact CPD’s Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.