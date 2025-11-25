Chicago-area mother, daughter discover matching cancer diagnoses after routine aches

The Brief A mother and daughter were both unexpectedly diagnosed with multiple myeloma after routine aches led to medical tests, despite being relatively young and otherwise healthy. The disease, a rare blood cancer usually found in older adults, has no known cause or cure but can be managed long term through treatments such as immunotherapy, chemotherapy and stem cell transplants. Doctors say early detection through basic bloodwork is crucial, and patients now have far better outcomes thanks to advancing therapies, with some living more than 20 years after diagnosis.



A Chicago-area mother and her daughter brushed off everyday aches until those aches pointed to something far more serious.

What we know:

"I was just feeling really sore, kind of general soreness like you would feel after you work out too hard," said Carley.

Pain like that usually fades. This didn’t. It sent Carley to a Northbrook emergency room for what she assumed would be quick bloodwork.

"They said, ‘nope, we’re admitting you to the hospital,'" said Carley. "And after one, probably one day, tons of tests, they, they pretty much verified that I also had multiple myeloma and we were like, what?"

The diagnosis came as a shock. Carley was 42, otherwise healthy, raising two young children and living an active life.

Her mother had been told the same thing a year earlier.

"I could have gone for years without knowing, you know, if I hadn't fractured my ribs," said Carol, Carley's mother. "After the X-ray was taken, they said that that was indicative of multiple myeloma."

About 35,000 Americans are diagnosed each year. Multiple myeloma is a blood cancer that begins in the bone marrow. It’s not common, it rarely runs in families and most patients are diagnosed later in life.

"I call it a disease in the Medicare population. So the median age of diagnosis really is right around 65," said Dr. Robert Rifkin.

Rifkin, who treats myeloma patients across the country, said the cancer begins in plasma cells that help the body fight infection. It can lead to weak bones, low energy and kidney issues.

Perhaps the most unsettling part: There is no known cause and no cure. Many patients manage the disease long term.

"I've been through multiple treatments and this last one is the one that seems to be doing the trick here, to put me in remission," said Carol.

Treatments vary and include targeted therapy, immunotherapy and chemotherapy. Carley underwent a stem cell transplant.

But relapse remains a constant concern.

"It's always in the forefront of my mind. It never goes away knowing that I have this," Carol said.

"I don't even think about it. Like, living my normal life. I really, except for the days when I have to go to get treatment, which is once a month. I know I have it then, the days that I have to refill medication, fine," Carley said.

Their resilience is bolstered by evolving treatment options.

"When I started my fellowship, the median survival was one and a half years and now I have many patients over 20 years," Rifkin said.

For many, numbers like that turn fear into faith — and that faith into action, starting with paying closer attention to your own health. It’s a lesson this family learned together.

What's next:

Rifkin said many people don’t realize how much can be detected through simple bloodwork. If something feels off in your body — especially for more than a few weeks — get it checked.

More information is available through the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and the International Myeloma Foundation.