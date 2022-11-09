Flights canceled from Orlando to Chicago as Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall

Several Chicago area residents are happy to be home, even though just hours ago they were wearing their Mickey Mouse ears at Disney World.

Orlando International Airport shut down Wednesday afternoon, and will remain closed until the area is deemed safe.

Several flights were canceled throughout the state, but it appears Orlando is getting hit the hardest.

There are no more flights into Orlando from O'Hare Wednesday night or Thursday.

There is only one more flight arriving at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Passengers spoke to FOX 32, saying that parts of Orlando were cleaned up from Hurricane Ian, but couldn't believe it was happening again.

One family said they left relatives behind.

"They are from here, they are just taking a longer vacation in Orlando, and I guess they were told to like, stay in their hotels," a family member said. "We were on the phone for two hours, but we were able to get on a noon flight and then yesterday the thing came through and said no more flights, and today it said the airport was closing at 4 p.m. so we would've been stuck."

Daytona Beach and Palm Beach airports also closed Wednesday afternoon, like Orlando.

Tampa, Miami and Fort Lauderdale airports are still open and are monitoring operations.

Disney World is also shutting down early.