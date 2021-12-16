Chicago area schools increase patrols as disturbing TikTok challenge emerges

Schools in the Chicago area and across the nation are increasing patrols as a disturbing TikTok challenge has started to emerge.

It's not a specific threat, but an encouragement for people to act.

Reports of "school shootings or bomb threats" began circulating on TikTok earlier this week, allegedly saying events were planned for Friday, Dec. 17.

The origins of the posts remain unknown, and there have not been any specific schools or cities mentioned.

Regardless, school districts across the country are notifying parents and increasing patrols after the viral messages.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

Niles Police put out a statement saying they're aware of the threats, but no schools in Niles have received threats. They are still increasing patrols around schools.

North Shore School District said they also have no known threats, but are working with law enforcement and asking parents to closely monitor social media.

Advertisement

TikTok says they are working with law enforcement to look into warnings of potential violence at schools — although they have not found any evidence of such threats originating on or spreading via TikTok.