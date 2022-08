Two sisters from Illinois have pleaded guilty to joining the January 6th riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Federal authorities say they were alerted to the pair after someone shared photos that had been texted to their spouse.

Trudy Castle is from Chicago, and Kimberley DiFrancesco is from Elmhurst.

They will be sentenced in November.

Each faces up to six months in prison.