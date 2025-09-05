Chicago-area synagogue hit with antisemitic graffiti

The Brief Police are investigating after antisemitic graffiti was found at Congregation Or Shalom in Vernon Hills. The vandal painted a slur and a symbol on the synagogue’s property Sunday night. Authorities say they are pursuing leads and ask the public to share any information.



An investigation has been launched after antisemitic graffiti was found on the property of a synagogue over the weekend in the north suburbs.

On Tuesday, Vernon Hills police were called to Congregation Or Shalom Synagogue at 21 W. Hawthorn Parkway for reports of graffiti found on the property.

Investigators determined the vandalism happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday when one person painted a phallic symbol on the synagogue parking lot and "hate Jews" on a retaining wall that faced the place of worship.

Vernon Hills police, synagogue staff and other investigators are "aggressively pursuing leads to identify the offender."

What they're saying:

"Regardless of the particular target, hate crimes are an attack on our entire community," Vernon Hills Police Chief Patrick L. Kreis said in a statement. "Conduct of this kind has no place in Vernon Hills, and the Police Department will work diligently to identify and charge any offender."

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to contact the Vernon Hill Police Department at pdtips@vhills.org.