Chicago-area veterans receive huge welcome home after returning from honor flight: 'It was unbelievable!'

Cheers erupted from Midway International Airport as Chicago-area veterans returned from an honor flight after visiting the nation's capitol.

Wednesday's flight was the first of the 2024 season.

The veterans took off from Midway at 5:30 a.m., flying to Dulles International Airport in Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C.

Their day was packed with touring the war memorials, grabbing ice cream, lunch and dinner as part of the Chicago Honor Flight.

The veterans also got to enjoy a day of sunshine, as it was 78 degrees in D.C.

One hundred sixteen veterans took the free trip – three served in World War II, 11 served in the Korean War and the rest served during Vietnam.

The veterans were from every military branch – Army, Air Force, Coast Guard, Marine Core and Navy.

"Fantastic! Everything great; everything great. It was just unbelievable!" one veteran said.

This is the 113th honor flight to take off at Midway.