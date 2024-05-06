5 armed robberies reported in under an hour on Chicago's NW Side

Chicago police issued a community alert after five armed robberies took place in under an hour Saturday morning on the Northwest Side.

In each robbery, the victims were approached by three suspects who exited a four-door silver sedan and demanded their belongings at gunpoint, police said. In two of the robberies, the victims were pistol-whipped. Another victim was shot at while trying to run away.

The armed robbers made off with cash, cellphones, wallets, keys and credit cards.

The robberies took place at the following times and locations.

At 1 a.m. in the 2400 block of North Maplewood Avenue in Logan Square

At 1:31 a.m. in the 800 block of North Hermitage Avenue in Ukrainian Village

At 1:42 a.m. in the 2700 block of North Spaulding Avenue in Logan Square

At 1:47 a.m. in the 2300 block of West Wabansia Avenue in Bucktown

At 1:47 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Erie Street in West Town

The suspects were described as men between 18 and 26 years old, wearing green and gray hoodies with black pants.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to contact Area 3 or Area 5 detectives at (312) 744-8263 or (312) 746=7394.