Chicago armed robberies: Police seek 4 suspects caught on video

Chicago police are looking to identify four individuals who committed armed robberies at businesses across the city.

In each incident, police said the suspects entered the businesses with handguns before demanding money from the registers. They then fled the scene in a silver-colored Nissan sedan.

The crimes took place at the following times and locations:

1500 Block of West Madison Street, on April 4, 2024, at 05:30 A.M.

100 Block of North Clinton Street, on April 4, 2024, at 05:45 A.M.

200 Block of West Jackson Boulevard, on April 4, 2024, at 05:49 A.M.

500 Block of West Grenshaw Street, on April 4, 2024, at 05:55 A.M.

900 Block of West Washington Street, on April 4, 2024, at 05:57 A.M.

500 Block of West Roosevelt Road, on April 4, 2024, at 06:00 A.M.

3600 Block of North Western Avenue, on April 4, 2024, at 06:15 A.M.

The suspects were described as four Black males, wearing medical gloves, face coverings, blue jeans and hooded sweatshirts. One of the individuals was wearing a Maroon winter jacket.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Chicago Police Department at 312-744-8263.