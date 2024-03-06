Armed robbers strike four Chicago businesses in early morning spree

Chicago police say the same group of offenders robbed at least four businesses at gunpoint Wednesday.

In each incident, four to five offenders entered a commercial business, produced handguns and announced a robbery.

The offenders then took money from the cash registers and store merchandise before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:

2400 block of North Milwaukee Avenue on March 5 in the early morning hours

2300 block of North Damen Avenue on March 5 in the early morning hours

2000 block of North Halsted Street on March 5 in the early morning hours

1200 block of West Fullerton Avenue on March 5 in the early morning hours

Chicago police say the offenders are four to five African American males between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. They are between 150 and 180 pounds and are roughly five-foot-eight to five-foot-ten.

The offenders were wearing black face masks, black hooded jackets, black pants and were armed with handguns.

The vehicle associated with these crimes is a light blue Infiniti sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area 3 at (312) 744-8263.