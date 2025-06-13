Chicago armed robbery suspect fatally shot by concealed carry holder identified

The Brief An 18-year-old man was fatally shot after allegedly trying to rob another man on the West Side. The victim had a concealed carry license and fired shots during the confrontation. The Cook County coroner has identified the 18-year-old as a Chicago resident.



A suspect fatally shot during an attempted armed robbery in Humboldt Park earlier this week has been identified.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of North Artesian Avenue.

Chicago police said a 36-year-old man was getting items from his vehicle when Daone K. Feazell approached him with a gun and demanded his belongings.

The victim, who has a concealed carry license, pulled out his own firearm and shot Feazell multiple times.

Feazell was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. An autopsy is pending.

No one else was injured in the incident.

What's next:

Area Five detectives are investigating.