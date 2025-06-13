Chicago armed robbery suspect fatally shot by concealed carry holder identified
CHICAGO - A suspect fatally shot during an attempted armed robbery in Humboldt Park earlier this week has been identified.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 10:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of North Artesian Avenue.
Chicago police said a 36-year-old man was getting items from his vehicle when Daone K. Feazell approached him with a gun and demanded his belongings.
The victim, who has a concealed carry license, pulled out his own firearm and shot Feazell multiple times.
Feazell was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. An autopsy is pending.
No one else was injured in the incident.
What's next:
Area Five detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.