Chicago armed robbery suspect fatally shot by concealed carry holder identified

By Nic Flosi
Published  June 13, 2025 7:57am CDT
Humboldt Park
FOX 32 Chicago
A man with a concealed carry license shot and critically wounded a person who tried to rob him Tuesday night in Humboldt Park, according to Chicago police.

The Brief

    • An 18-year-old man was fatally shot after allegedly trying to rob another man on the West Side.
    • The victim had a concealed carry license and fired shots during the confrontation.
    • The Cook County coroner has identified the 18-year-old as a Chicago resident.

CHICAGO - A suspect fatally shot during an attempted armed robbery in Humboldt Park earlier this week has been identified.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 10:48 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of North Artesian Avenue.

Chicago police said a 36-year-old man was getting items from his vehicle when Daone K. Feazell approached him with a gun and demanded his belongings.

The victim, who has a concealed carry license, pulled out his own firearm and shot Feazell multiple times.

Feazell was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:25 a.m. Wednesday. An autopsy is pending.

No one else was injured in the incident.

What's next:

Area Five detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.

