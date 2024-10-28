Chicago artist uses tattoos to empower survivors

The Brief Elsa Milani, a Chicago-based artist, uses her skills to cover scars from cancer and domestic abuse, empowering survivors to feel more confident in their own skin. Milani's own experience with facial reconstruction surgery after a dog attack inspired her to help others, leading her to become a certified permanent cosmetic professional. Milani donates monthly treatments to those in need, providing not only physical transformation but also emotional support and a sense of empowerment to survivors.



Usually, people turn to tattoo artists to make a bold statement. But a Chicago artist is using her skills to help people feel more confident in their own skin.

Elsa Milani specializes in covering the scars caused by cancer and domestic abuse.

"When I was 12, I was attacked by a dog and I had two reconstructive surgeries to try to reconstruct my face. I had thirty stitches. It was a pretty significant attack," Milani said.

It’s that experience that led her to become a certified permanent cosmetic professional, using tattoos to transform lives.

"I work with trauma survivors, burn victims, accidents, domestic violence survivors, women who've been trafficked," Milani said.

She uses advanced techniques to make scars appear smoother and match individual skin tones. Once a month, she donates treatment to someone in need, saving survivors like Alla, who requested anonymity, hundreds of dollars.

"I don't mind my scars because they remind me that I survived," Alla said. "I wouldn't be here today without them, however, if you can make them look good, it's a win-win and Elsa has done a lot of amazing work on my scars."

Alla came to Elsa as a breast cancer survivor.

"Breast cancer is affecting a lot of women, and younger women, and scars on your breast are more than a cosmetic issue, breasts are a big part of a woman's identity. Quality of life is as important as your treatment," Alla said.

A breast cancer recovery non-profit called Sharsheret paid for a portion of Alla’s treatment, but Elsa wanted to do more.

"Elsa thought that more work was needed to make it look perfect and she comped it for me, she did it pro bono which made me cry," Alla said.

"It just feels really rewarding and good to be able to help someone and just kind of pay it forward," Elsa said.

To see if you’re a candidate for Elsa’s scar camouflage monthly giveaway, visit her website.