Chicago artist with Down syndrome inspiring others through painting

A young Chicago artist is painting a new perception of those with a disability.

"In what we're all dealing with right now, it is such a wonderful way to show a positive element to the world," said the artist's mother, Kathy Menighan Wilson.

As a freshman in high school, Emmett Kyoshi Wilson has already rubbed elbows with famous artists. His work is even on display at a U.S. embassy. But when he was a child, his mother didn't even know if he'd be able to write.

"It's almost like your language. Right?" Emmett's dad Paul Wilson asked while turning to him. "You just do these brush strokes and you do these big expressive movements."

Emmett was born with Down syndrome, but that has not limited his abilities or drive to help others.

"Our goal is to get this out there on the road and show everyone that this is a possibility," said Kathy.

"It's about celebrating ability. Different ability," added Paul.

Emmett's mother discovered his special talent when she was home watching him as a child. She gave him a paint brush and turned up some music and the magic began.

"He really just paints because it makes him feel good. Truly when I watch him finish a piece, he finds so much joy in watching what other people see," said Kathy.

Emmett has donated thousands of dollars, from selling his pieces, to charities he loves like the Jackson Chance Foundation and the National Association for Down Syndrome. To see more of Emmett's work, go to https://emmettkyoshiart.com.