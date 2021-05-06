Chicago astronomer settles with American Girl over alleged doll likeness

A Chicago astronomer has settled a lawsuit with the makers of American Girl doll.

Lucianne Walkowicz claimed the "Luciana Vega" doll stole her likeness and her name.

The doll has purple hair just like her and Walkowicz says it had a very similar style.

Walkowicz is a senior fellow at the Adler Planetarium.

Details of the settlement were not released but it says no money was exchanged in the final agreement.