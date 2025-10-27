Chicago police investigating back-to-back ATM thefts

The Brief Two Chicago businesses were burglarized early Monday morning. In both cases, the front windows were shattered and ATMs were stolen. Police say suspects fled in black SUVs; no arrests have been made.



Two businesses on Chicago’s North and Northwest sides were burglarized within an hour early Monday, with suspects taking ATMs from both locations before driving off in black SUVs, according to police.

What we know:

Officers first responded around 2:58 a.m. to the 1400 block of West Devon Avenue in the Rogers Park neighborhood, where the front glass window of a retail store had been shattered. A search revealed the store’s ATM was missing, and police said five unidentified people fled the scene in a black SUV.

Less than an hour later, around 3:45 a.m., police were called to a restaurant in the 2200 block of North California Avenue in the Logan Square neighborhood. There, the front window was also shattered, and an ATM was again reported stolen. Investigators said three unidentified people drove away in a black SUV.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

Police did not say whether the two burglaries are connected.

What's next:

Detectives in Area Three and Area Five are handling the investigations.