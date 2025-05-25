Chicago crime: 2 charged with attempted murder, battery of police officers

The Brief Two people were arrested and charged in connection with the aggravated battery and attempted murder of two Chicago police officers. The incident took place on the city's West Side last Wednesday.



Two people were charged with the aggravated battery and attempted murder of two Chicago police officers last Wednesday.

Joseph Howard, 38, of Chicago, was charged with two counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer and two counts of resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Keyana Wells, 24, of Bolingbrook, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery/use of a deadly weapon.

Keyana Wells, 24 (left) and Joseph Howard, 38. (Chicago Police Department)

What we know:

Police identified them as the individuals who, on May 21, allegedly tried to strike and injure two Chicago police officers in order to prevent an arrest while driving in the 200 block of South Cicero Avenue on the city's West Side.

They were arrested two days later and charged.

They are expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Sunday.

What we don't know:

It was unclear exactly what led to the attempted arrest.

Police did not specify what the two suspect allegedly did to try to "strike" the officers.