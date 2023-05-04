Man charged with first-degree murder in Austin shooting

A Chicago man was charged with fatally shooting a 20-year-old man in the Austin neighborhood last year.

Police say Tyrik Carter, 24, was arrested on Wednesday when he was identified as the man involved in a deadly shooting on Sept. 18, 2022 in the 400 block of North Waller Avenue.

Carter was arrested in the 5900 block of West Huron Street.

He was charged with first-degree murder and was scheduled to appear in bond court on Thursday.

Tyrik Carter (CPD)

No additional information is available at this time.