Excitement builds as dates, details for 2024 Chicago Auto Show unveiled

The anticipation is mounting for the 2024 Chicago Auto Show, and on Tuesday, the organizing body, the Chicago Automobile Trade Association, revealed the dates and exciting details for the upcoming event.

The Chicago Auto Show is set to rev up from February 10th to the 19th, offering enthusiasts a 10-day extravaganza of automotive delights.

As part of the show's dynamic agenda, themed days have been introduced, adding an extra layer of excitement for attendees. Notably, February 11th has been designated as a day to showcase sports team gear, bringing a spirited touch to the show floor.

Additionally, a food drive initiative is planned from the 14th through the 16th, encouraging visitors to contribute by bringing three cans of food and, in return, receiving a $5 discount off regular admission.

CHICAGO, USA - FEBRUARY 09: RAM shows Revolution prototype car during the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place convention center on February 09, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois, United States.The show will open to the public on February 11 and run through Expand

Dave Sloan, the Auto Show General Manager, shared insights into the interactive elements attendees can expect.

"We're going to be very interactive with lots of indoor test tracks and an indoor E-V track like we had last year, so we're excited about that. I really think that this year is gonna be the year of the shopper," he said.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association projects robust interest and engagement in the upcoming show, citing the current highest average age of cars on the road as a driving force behind the expected surge in car purchases, reflecting a pent-up demand for new vehicles.