Chicago Auto Show returns to McCormick Place in February

The Chicago Auto Show is set to return to full throttle at McCormick Place this upcoming February.

The Auto Show dates back to 1901.

Some details about next year's event were released Thursday.

More traditional gas-powered exhibits and brands that took a hiatus during the pandemic will be back.

Outdoor and indoor ride-and-drives will return with a brand-new indoor test track, including a 100,000-square-foot area featuring EV test drives and education, called Chicago Drives Electric.

"We've got a 100,000-square-foot indoor test track and I said it looks like we'll have six different manufacturers on there for people to take rides just like the old Jeep test track that's been around since 2005," said Dave Sloan, Co-GM of the Chicago Auto Show.

The show runs Feb. 11 through Feb. 20 at McCormick Place.

