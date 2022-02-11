Chicago Auto Show rolls into McCormick Place this weekend for an electric exhibit

The Chicago Auto Show is back at McCormick Place at its normal time this year, starting Saturday and running through Feb. 21.

You can buy tickets online or at the show so long as you wear a mask, and if you plan to eat or drink, bring a vaccination card. Vaccinations are not required to enter the door.

While it may be challenging to find a lot of cars on sales lots these days, there are plenty to check out at the show.

The buzz word once again this year? Electric.

"What's new? it's electrifying," said James Bell with Kia America. "Our EV6 it's going to dealers like right now. Trucks are being sent around Chicagoland as we speak. What's exciting about it, is history is being written here at the auto show. 2022 maybe even into 2023 is when we're becoming an electrified transportation mode. Kia is all into it. We're going to have 11 electrified cars between now and 2026. So anyone who is thinking about that next car and maybe going electric... your next car may not be, but the one after that will be for sure."

Subaru lovers have been waiting for an electric car and the new Solterra is Subaru's first entry into the electric market.

The display will have you planning your next off-road adventure. The all-electric SUV is parked in front of a giant screen playing video of beautiful outdoor landscapes, and is surrounded with real greenery and bushes.

The Chicago Automobile Trade Association says the show, which is the largest of its kind in North America, "features a complete range of domestic and imported passenger cars and trucks; sport utility vehicles; and experimental or concept cars. In total nearly 1000 different vehicles will be on display."

Also this year, the auto show has six indoor test tracks - the most ever.

The doors open to the public Saturday at 10 a.m.