Chicago aviation expert weighs in on United's nationwide ground stop

United Airlines has resumed its flights after experiencing a nationwide ground stop on Tuesday, citing a systemwide issue that affected passengers, flight crews, baggage handling, and connecting flights.

Flights that were already airborne were allowed to continue, but United Airlines requested that the Federal Aviation Administration halt all of its planes due to the "technology glitch." The FAA first reported the issue around 12:30 p.m., and the outage was resolved shortly before 1 p.m.

Although the airline has not officially confirmed the cause of the malfunction, local aviation expert Joe Schwieterman suggested that it did not appear to be the result of a cyberattack but rather an internal flaw.

"Early indications are that this was an internal glitch, an effort to update the system that went awry here," Schwieterman stated. "We had a one-hour delay, and United was able to limit departure delays to a couple of hundred flights. The fact that this was global really affects the dynamics here. We have pilots with hour limits, airplanes requiring maintenance, and when the whole system gets pushed back like this, it really taxes the system."

The U.S. Department of Transportation is currently investigating the issues and encouraging all affected travelers to visit FlightRights.gov for further information.