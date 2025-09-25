Chicago neighborhood named one of the world's coolest

The Brief TimeOut ranked Avondale in Chicago as the world’s fifth coolest neighborhood. The neighborhood, nicknamed "Bricktown," blends history with new bars, music venues and wellness spots. Avondale moved up from No. 16 in 2022, outranking neighborhoods in major U.S. cities.



A Chicago neighborhood has landed a top spot on a new list of the world's coolest places to live and visit.

What we know:

TimeOut has ranked Avondale as the world’s fifth coolest neighborhood in its 2025 list.

The northwest-side community, nicknamed "Bricktown" for its historic brickyards, is known for its mix of two-flats, bungalows and an eclectic blend of longtime establishments and newer businesses.

The magazine praised Avondale for balancing tradition with growth.

"With new wine bars, wellness studios and music venues opening alongside longtime neighbourhood fixtures, there’s never been a better time to explore the neighbourhood," TimeOut wrote.

Avondale ranked higher than neighborhoods in New York, Austin and Miami, marking a big leap from its No. 16 placement in 2022.

Jimbōchō, Tokyo Borgerhout, Antwerp Barra Funda, São Paulo Camberwell, London Avondale, Chicago

