Chicago neighborhood named one of the world's coolest
CHICAGO - A Chicago neighborhood has landed a top spot on a new list of the world's coolest places to live and visit.
What we know:
TimeOut has ranked Avondale as the world’s fifth coolest neighborhood in its 2025 list.
The northwest-side community, nicknamed "Bricktown" for its historic brickyards, is known for its mix of two-flats, bungalows and an eclectic blend of longtime establishments and newer businesses.
Mexican and Puerto Rican flags at a storefront on North Milwaukee Avenue in the Avondale neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, US, on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. Photographer: Taylor Glascock/Bloomberg via Getty Images
The magazine praised Avondale for balancing tradition with growth.
"With new wine bars, wellness studios and music venues opening alongside longtime neighbourhood fixtures, there’s never been a better time to explore the neighbourhood," TimeOut wrote.
Avondale ranked higher than neighborhoods in New York, Austin and Miami, marking a big leap from its No. 16 placement in 2022.
- Jimbōchō, Tokyo
- Borgerhout, Antwerp
- Barra Funda, São Paulo
- Camberwell, London
- Avondale, Chicago
What you can do:
The Source: The information in this story came from TimeOut.