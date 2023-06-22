Expand / Collapse search

Woman shot in Back of the Yards neighborhood

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
CHICAGO - A 47-year-old woman was shot while sitting in her car on early Thursday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. 

The victim told police that she was shot at by a male suspect in a dark-colored SUV around 12:10 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Honore Street. 

She was transported to Stroger Hospital where she is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. 

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate. 