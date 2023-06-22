Woman shot in Back of the Yards neighborhood

A 47-year-old woman was shot while sitting in her car on early Thursday morning in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The victim told police that she was shot at by a male suspect in a dark-colored SUV around 12:10 a.m. in the 4400 block of South Honore Street.

She was transported to Stroger Hospital where she is in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.