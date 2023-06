A 19-year-old man was stabbed on a sidewalk in the Back of the Yards Friday night.

The victim was in the 5400 block of South Hoyne Avenue when a known male stabbed him, police say.

The incident happened just after 11 p.m.

He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. No arrests have been reported.

Area One detectives are investigating.