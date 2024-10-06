3 wounded, 2 critically in South Side shooting

Three people were shot while driving in Chicago's Back of the Yards Sunday morning.

According to Chicago police, the victims were in a vehicle in the 4300 block of South Hermitage Avenue at 1:30 a.m. when someone in another car started shooting.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 17-year-old boy was shot in the back. They were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. A 26-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

Police said a handgun was found in the victim's vehicle. No arrests have been reported and Area One Detectives are investigating.